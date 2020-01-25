SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm conditions accompanied by sunny skies after some morning fog dissipates on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and temperatures getting up to about 74 degrees. Temps will continue climb into next weekend when they'll reach into the 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days, with a high of 76 on Saturday and cloud cover for Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.