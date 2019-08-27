Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions Tuesday and through most of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 86, with temperatures in the mid-80s throughout the week.

Valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 96, with unhealthy air quality on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s all week.

