SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions Tuesday and through most of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 86, with temperatures in the mid-80s throughout the week.Valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 96, with unhealthy air quality on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s all week.