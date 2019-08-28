SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot, sunny conditions Wednesday and temps will get a little hotter over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Wednesday with a high of 86, with temperatures hitting 90 by Saturday.Valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 92. Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.