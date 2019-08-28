Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot, sunny conditions Wednesday and temps will get a little hotter over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Wednesday with a high of 86, with temperatures hitting 90 by Saturday.

Valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 92. Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s by the weekend.

