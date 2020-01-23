Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be warm and sunny on Thursday and Friday, but some light rain is expected Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and temperatures getting up to about 76 degrees. There's about a 20% chance of rain starting Sunday afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
Fans greet Galaxy's newest star, 'Chicharito,' at LAX
1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Long Beach shooting
Family demands charges in fatal police shooting in Gardena
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
LA County gets new power to investigate LASD
Show More
4 dead after plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport
Hollywood's WeedCon: Turning cannabis Into canna-business
Pasadena police appoint department's 1st female deputy chief
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at California prison
LAPD searching for missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia
More TOP STORIES News