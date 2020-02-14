SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some breezes expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and some breezes on Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see a high of 70 degrees with breezes up to 15 mph.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.
Mountain communities will see a high of 54 Monday, dropping to 21 overnight.
Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.
