SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some breezes expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and some breezes on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see a high of 70 degrees with breezes up to 15 mph.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Mountain communities will see a high of 54 Monday, dropping to 21 overnight.

Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.

