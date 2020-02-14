SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some breezes expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and some breezes on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see a high of 70 degrees with breezes up to 15 mph.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.Mountain communities will see a high of 54 Monday, dropping to 21 overnight.Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.