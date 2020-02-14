Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, windy conditions on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies on Sunday and windy conditions for the next few days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see a high of 69, with gusts up to 20 mph. The winds will stick around Monday with a high of 70.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with gusts up to 30 mph and temperatures in the low 70s for the next few days.

