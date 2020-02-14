SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some gusty winds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some strong breezes and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.
A wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Clarita area, where gusts could reach 35-45 mph.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see a high of 70 degrees with winds at night.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.
Mountain communities will see a high of 43 Tuesday, with a 20% chance of snow in some areas near Frazier Park, but not likely clogging up the Grapevine.
Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.
