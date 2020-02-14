Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some gusty winds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some strong breezes and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Clarita area, where gusts could reach 35-45 mph.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see a high of 70 degrees with winds at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Mountain communities will see a high of 43 Tuesday, with a 20% chance of snow in some areas near Frazier Park, but not likely clogging up the Grapevine.

Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people killed at Colorado supermarket: Officials
2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home
COVID-19 and tinnitus: Expert explains the connection
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack CA home
Show More
Boy, 10, shot outside Pasadena home released from hospital
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Surprise birthday drive-by for 90-year-old vet in Inglewood
First long-term vaccination site opens in Southeast LA
'Genius: Aretha' details legendary performer's life
More TOP STORIES News