SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, some gusty winds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some strong breezes and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.A wind advisory is in effect for the Santa Clarita area, where gusts could reach 35-45 mph.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see a high of 70 degrees with winds at night.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.Mountain communities will see a high of 43 Tuesday, with a 20% chance of snow in some areas near Frazier Park, but not likely clogging up the Grapevine.Temperatures will warm up a bit Wednesday, then drop to the mid 60s on Thursday.