Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Sunshine and gusty winds on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds linger on Tuesday in the Southland as conditions will mostly be sunny.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the upper 70s and the region will see plenty of sunshine, along with some gusty winds as strong as 35 mph in some parts.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions. Temperatures will reach a high of 81 and dip down to 44 at night.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
Warren, Biden campaigning in SoCal for Super Tuesday
Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood
Video captures fight erupting on cruise ship after coronavirus scare
OC firefighters released from isolation after coronavirus scare
Alex Trebek donates $100K to help nonprofit fight SoCal homelessness
Show More
LA County health officials preparing for coronavirus outbreak
Panicked shoppers flock to Costco, Walmart amid coronavirus fears
IE customers stock up on supplies due to coronavirus
Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
More TOP STORIES News