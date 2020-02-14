SOCAL FORECAST: Sunshine and gusty winds on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds linger on Tuesday in the Southland as conditions will mostly be sunny.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the upper 70s and the region will see plenty of sunshine, along with some gusty winds as strong as 35 mph in some parts.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions. Temperatures will reach a high of 81 and dip down to 44 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.