SoCal forecast: Sunshine and hot conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A warm day with some areas seeing triple digit temperatures is on tap for Southern California Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in for a warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Hot temperatures in the high 90s are on tap for the valleys and Inland Empire, and the scorching conditions will continue through the weekend.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

