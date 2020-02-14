Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Sunshine and morning fog expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some fog Wednesday morning, followed by pleasant temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog with a high of 76 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with temperatures reaching a high of 77, dropping to 43 overnight.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
California election live results - see full list
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA polls open later
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Gas prices slide as coronavirus outbreak impacts oil industry
Show More
Super Tuesday: LA County voters face long wait at vote centers
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
2 injured as wildfire burns 175 acres in Riverside County
LAUSD taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
More TOP STORIES News