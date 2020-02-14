SOCAL FORECAST: Sunshine and morning fog expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some fog Wednesday morning, followed by pleasant temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog with a high of 76 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with temperatures reaching a high of 77, dropping to 43 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.