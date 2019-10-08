Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunshine and warm conditions on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More sunshine with some patchy fog along the coastline is on tap in Southern California Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 81 as temperatures drop down to 61 by the evening.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with a high of 86.

