SOCAL FORECAST: Sunshine, clear skies expected Friday, light rain on tap for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and clear skies Friday, but some light rain is expected at night into Saturday morning.The rain is expected to start around midnight Friday, dropping less than a quarter-inch as it continues through the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an average high of 75 on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 76.Mountain communities should expect 1-3 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet and chains are recommended for vehicles.