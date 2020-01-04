SoCal forecast: Sunshine and pleasant conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beautiful day is on tap Saturday in Southern California as gusty conditions move into the area by Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 71 with morning fog and sunshine.
Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region also experiencing a high of 71.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News