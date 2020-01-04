Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunshine and pleasant conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beautiful day is on tap Saturday in Southern California as gusty conditions move into the area by Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 71 with morning fog and sunshine.

Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region also experiencing a high of 71.

