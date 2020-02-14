Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunshine, warm temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s on Thursday.

A chance of light rain is possible starting Friday night and into Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies with a high temperature around 77 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, reaching a high of 79.

