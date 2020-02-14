Southern California weather: Temperatures starting to warm up Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- June gloom will dissipate a bit in Southern California this week, with temperatures warming up to the 80s and 90s by the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning with a high of 74 degrees by the afternoon. After that, temperatures will start climbing, hitting the 80s by the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will already hit 80 by Wednesday, climbing to the low 90s by Saturday.
