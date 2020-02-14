Weather

Southern California weather: Temperatures starting to warm up Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Danny Romero

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- June gloom will dissipate a bit in Southern California this week, with temperatures warming up to the 80s and 90s by the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning with a high of 74 degrees by the afternoon. After that, temperatures will start climbing, hitting the 80s by the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will already hit 80 by Wednesday, climbing to the low 90s by Saturday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
3 girls killed, another injured in IE hit-and-run crash
LASD deputies to help with Venice homeless issues
Driver killed when car goes off road in Malibu
IE businesses dealing with worker shortage ahead of CA reopening
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
Riverside County has just 5 COVID patients in ICU
Show More
Here's where you'll still have to wear a mask after CA reopens on June 15
George Almaraz case: Charges, bail increased for father
LA County wants outdoor dining to continue after June 15
San Jose mom arrested after son, 7, found dead along Las Vegas trail
Underground tunnel in Los Feliz taken over by homeless
More TOP STORIES News