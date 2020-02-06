SoCal forecast: Temperatures warming up Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will start to warm up a little Thursday in Southern California.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 70 on Thursday. Temperatures will increase a degree or two Friday and Saturday, but Sunday will be colder with a chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 70 on Thursday, warming to 75 by Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.