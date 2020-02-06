Weather

SoCal forecast: Temperatures warming up Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will start to warm up a little Thursday in Southern California.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, sunny skies will be accompanied by a high of 70 on Thursday. Temperatures will increase a degree or two Friday and Saturday, but Sunday will be colder with a chance of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 70 on Thursday, warming to 75 by Saturday.

