Weather

Southern California weather: Temps soaring to 90 in parts of region Thursday

Temps soaring to 90 in parts of SoCal Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny skies and warm conditions are returning to Southern California with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s in some areas on Thursday, the second hottest day of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine all day Thursday, with temperatures climbing to 86 degrees by the afternoon.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures, hitting 92 on Thursday, with some northeast winds up to 25 mph through the canyons.

Temperatures will peak on Friday before dipping down to the 70s over the weekend.

