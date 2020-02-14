Weather

Southern California weather: Thursday to bring cool temperatures, patchy fog

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and some patchy fog in the morning Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog with temperatures warming up to just 73 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, with a high of 80 degree.

The area will see similar conditions through the weekend, with temperatures warming up for Memorial Day.

