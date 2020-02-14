Southern California weather: Thursday to bring cooler temperatures, patchy fog

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and some patchy fog in the morning Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog before temperatures warm up to just 73 degrees by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, with a high of 80 degree.
The area will see similar conditions through the weekend, with temperatures warming up for Memorial Day.
