Southern California weather:Tuesday to bring warm temperatures followed by cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures again on Tuesday before conditions cool off later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 81 on Tuesday. The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 88 on Tuesday, then low 80s the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.