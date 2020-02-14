Weather

Southern California weather:Tuesday to bring warm temperatures followed by cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures again on Tuesday before conditions cool off later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 81 on Tuesday. The rest of the week will see temperatures in the mid 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 88 on Tuesday, then low 80s the rest of the week.

