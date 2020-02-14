Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm, breezy conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will climb to the 80s in Southern California Tuesday and some damaging winds will blow through the canyons and passes.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 80 degrees Tuesday, with winds starting at night. By Wednesday morning, winds could reach 45 mph gusting through the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect 82 degrees on Tuesday and winds reaching up to 45 mph. Valley temperatures could climb to 90 degrees by Thursday.

