Southern California weather: Warm conditions expected all week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the morning and then warm temperatures for most of Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds and a high temperature around 70 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 78.
Temperatures will jump by a few degrees starting Tuesday and remain at that level throughout the week.
