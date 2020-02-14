Weather

Southern California weather: Warm conditions expected all week

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Danny Romero

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the morning and then warm temperatures for most of Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds and a high temperature around 70 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Temperatures will jump by a few degrees starting Tuesday and remain at that level throughout the week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forward progress stopped on 23-acre Simi Valley fire
Aaron Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' takes top SAG prize
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
Man who lost 3 family members in Orange mass shooting speaks out
Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Show More
Riverside's 'oldest living general' celebrates 107th birthday
Neighbors of fatally stabbed Beverly Grove man hold vigil, stage protest
Woman fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News