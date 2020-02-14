SOCAL FORECAST: Warm conditions make way for major cooldown Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few warm days, Southern California will see temperatures dip on Saturday, bringing in the chance for some showers by the end of the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures drop down to about 72, after a few days in the 80s. By Sunday, temps will plummet about another 10 degrees with a 60% of rain by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 72 and clear skies.
