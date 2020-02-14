Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Warm conditions make way for major cooldown Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few warm days, Southern California will see temperatures dip on Saturday, bringing in the chance for some showers by the end of the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures drop down to about 72, after a few days in the 80s. By Sunday, temps will plummet about another 10 degrees with a 60% of rain by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 72 and clear skies.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Additional novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Bay Area
LASD responds to claims deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Government drops plans to use OC facility as coronavirus quarantine site
Man stolen ambulance leads police on wild chase
Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood
54 people in Riverside Co. self-quarantine to monitor for coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials say South Korean flight attendant did not pose risk in LA
Show More
United suspends service between LAX, Tokyo Narita over coronavirus
Global airlines respond to Coronavirus concerns
Court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
ABC News poll: Sanders has best chance of defeating Trump
Meet Millie, the 4-year-old rescued sea otter at the Aquarium of the Pacific
More TOP STORIES News