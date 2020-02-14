Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday will be a warm and sunny day in Southern California, but be sure to maintain your social distancing if you are enjoying the outdoors.

The area will see clear skies, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s on Tuesday, dropping to the lower 70s for the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 76 on Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm and breezy, with a high of 78 on Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Coronavirus: Mayor temporarily suspends all farmer's markets in LA
Pasadena Unified halts 'Grab & Go' meal program amid COVID-19 concerns
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
Travel agency won't return payments from canceled SoCal school trip
Show More
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Coronavirus: Experts weigh in on takeout, delivery food safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gatherings at Brentwood farmers market raise concern on social media
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News