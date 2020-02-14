SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday will be a warm and sunny day in Southern California, but be sure to maintain your social distancing if you are enjoying the outdoors.The area will see clear skies, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s on Tuesday, dropping to the lower 70s for the rest of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 76 on Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be warm and breezy, with a high of 78 on Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.