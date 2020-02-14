Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny conditions continue on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will stay on the warm side in Southern California on Sunday, setting the tone for the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 85 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a warm 87 degrees on Sunday, as well as windy conditions in some parts. A high of 85 is on tap the following day.

