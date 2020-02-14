Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny weekend on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures warm up in Southern California, setting up a beautiful and sunny weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday should see winds in the canyon areas as strong as 25 mph, along with a high of 78. Clear skies and a high of 83 is on tap Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a warm 80 degrees on Saturday, as well as windy conditions in some parts. A high of 84 is on tap the following day.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens accused in death of Moreno Valley boy are sentenced to probation
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Palmdale teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by parent
As CA expands vaccine eligibility, supply lags behind demand
Suspect knocked out after killing woman, dog at San Dimas park
Guaranteed income program gives as much as $1,800 every 3 months
Homeless encampments at Echo Park Lake cleared
Show More
CA releases guidance to hold graduation ceremonies
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Former Best Western now interim housing for homeless in Long Beach
Personal stories at the center of national day calling for action against Asian hate
Hero dog stops traffic in Canada to save owner's life
More TOP STORIES News