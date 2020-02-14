SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny weekend on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures warm up in Southern California, setting up a beautiful and sunny weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday should see winds in the canyon areas as strong as 25 mph, along with a high of 78. Clear skies and a high of 83 is on tap Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a warm 80 degrees on Saturday, as well as windy conditions in some parts. A high of 84 is on tap the following day.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.