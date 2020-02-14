SoCal forecast: Warm, sunny weekend on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures warm up in Southern California, setting up a beautiful and sunny weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday should see winds in the canyon areas as strong as 25 mph, along with a high of 78. Clear skies and a high of 83 is on tap Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a warm 80 degrees on Saturday, as well as windy conditions in some parts. A high of 84 is on tap the following day.
