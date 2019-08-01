SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some warm temperatures on Thursday, but hotter conditions are in store for the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, with temperatures hitting 84 by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 94 on Thursday, and hitting 100 by Friday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News