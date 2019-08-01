Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some warm temperatures on Thursday, but hotter conditions are in store for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, with temperatures hitting 84 by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 94 on Thursday, and hitting 100 by Friday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Search for kidnapped Monrovia woman focuses on Mount Baldy
SoCal's dozen most wanted: FBI seeks public's help
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
Uncertain future for homeless displaced by 7-acre Sepulveda Basin fire
LA man is Kern River's 5th death this year
Show More
Hollyhock House: L.A.'s 1st UNESCO World Heritage Site
Firefighters battle brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente
First Hello Kitty-themed dental office in the US puts dent in dental phobia
LAPD videos show arrest of suspect allegedly armed with machete
California amplía el reconocimiento de las parejas domésticas
More TOP STORIES News