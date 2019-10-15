Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will warm up a bit on Tuesday in Southern California, but a cooldown will hit by Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds, with a high of 83 on Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 89.

Temperatures in the region will drop by about 8-10 degrees on Thursday.

