SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will warm up a bit on Tuesday in Southern California, but a cooldown will hit by Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds, with a high of 83 on Tuesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 89.
Temperatures in the region will drop by about 8-10 degrees on Thursday.
