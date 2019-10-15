SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will warm up a bit on Tuesday in Southern California, but a cooldown will hit by Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds, with a high of 83 on Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, reaching a high of 89.Temperatures in the region will drop by about 8-10 degrees on Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.