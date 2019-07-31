SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some comfortably warm temperatures on Wednesday, with morning fog over some inland communities.The moderate temperatures will continue for a few days, and then conditions will heat up by a few degrees over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, with temperatures hitting 83 by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 91 on Wednesday, and staying in the 90s all week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.