Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some comfortably warm temperatures on Wednesday, with morning fog over some inland communities.

The moderate temperatures will continue for a few days, and then conditions will heat up by a few degrees over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, with temperatures hitting 83 by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 91 on Wednesday, and staying in the 90s all week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sepulveda Basin fire contained after charring 7 acres
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
SoCal vacationers jump ship after boat catches fire
Cameron Boyce's death a result of epilepsy: Coroner
Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home
Monrovia kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in DTLA
Show More
L.A. reinstates ban on overnight residential parking for homeless
Freak O.C. car crash sends construction worker in hole
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight attendant inside overhead bin
More TOP STORIES News