SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, morning clouds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see some pleasant temperatures Tuesday with a few morning clouds.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with a high of 79 on Tuesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 80 on Monday. By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 100 with dangerous fire conditions.

