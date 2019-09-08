SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, sunny skies continue Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is staying warm but is seeing cooler temperatures for Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 80 on Sunday, and will continue to see low 80s the rest of the week.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 85 on Sunday and continuing with low 80s the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.