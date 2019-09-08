Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, sunny skies continue Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is staying warm but is seeing cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 80 on Sunday, and will continue to see low 80s the rest of the week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 85 on Sunday and continuing with low 80s the rest of the week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
Containment of 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire rises to 35 percent
Riverside brush fire near Sycamore Cyn requiring evacs
3 hospitalized, including naked man, in Garden Grove apartment complex fire
P-61, freeway-crossing mountain lion, fatally struck on Sepulveda Pass
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Potential victims sought in San Fernando Valley series rapist case
Show More
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Cause of death likely smoke inhalation in Santa Barbara boat fire: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News