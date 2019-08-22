Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, sunny skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures are staying warm Thursday, but not quite as hot as they were earlier in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, warm conditions with highs reaching 85 on Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a hot day, with the highs reaching 93 degrees.

