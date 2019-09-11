Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, sunny skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see some warm temperatures Wednesday with some morning clouds.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds with a high of 81 on Wednesday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 86 on Wednesday. By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 100.

