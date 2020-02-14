Southern California weather: Warm temperatures, sunny skies return Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny skies and warm conditions are returning to Southern California with temperatures hitting the 90s in some areas by Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine all day Wednesday, with temperatures climbing to 77 degrees by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures, reaching 88 on Wednesday and into the 90s by Thursday and Friday.Beaches will remain cooler, reaching 71 degrees on Wednesday, while mountain communities will see a high of 61.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.