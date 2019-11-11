Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temperatures, winds return Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see an increased fire risk on Monday as warm temperatures and breezy conditions return.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, then temperatures will rise to about 80 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching a high of 84 on Monday.

