Southern California weather: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine Wednesday ahead of cold front

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warmer temperatures again Wednesday before conditions cool off.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high near 80, with some fog Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, along with a high of 91 Wednesday . The region will then see temperatures dip to the mid-80s Thursday.