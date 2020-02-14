LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warmer temperatures again Wednesday before conditions cool off.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high near 80, with some fog Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some patchy fog, along with a high of 91 Wednesday . The region will then see temperatures dip to the mid-80s Thursday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine Wednesday ahead of cold front
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News