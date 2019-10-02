SoCal forecast: Warm temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will be warm with a few breezes on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 83 with northeast winds up to 15 mph in the canyons.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and and a high of 88 Wednesday.
