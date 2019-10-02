Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will be warm with a few breezes on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 83 with northeast winds up to 15 mph in the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect sunny skies and and a high of 88 Wednesday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting at Colton bank
Suspects sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in Canoga Park
Vegas shooting survivors now teaching active shooter training
Colton vet no longer homeless thanks to community
LA County votes to ban flavored tobacco, calls for statewide vaping ban
West Hollywood cannabis cafe opens with booming business
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Show More
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
UC Irvine's school for students with ADHD, autism finds success
Joaquin Phoenix transforms into 'Joker'
Avocado genetic code cracked
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
More TOP STORIES News