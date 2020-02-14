Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Warm temps, high clouds continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see warm conditions again on Friday with high clouds, but a cooldown moves in over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 83, with high clouds.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 85.

The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, with a chance of evening showers. Some snow may fall in the mountains over 6,000 feet.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

7-Day Forecasts





