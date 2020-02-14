SOCAL FORECAST: Warm temps, high clouds continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see warm conditions again on Friday with high clouds, but a cooldown moves in over the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 83, with high clouds.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 85.
The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, with a chance of evening showers. Some snow may fall in the mountains over 6,000 feet.
