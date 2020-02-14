SOCAL FORECAST: Warm temps, high clouds continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see warm conditions again on Friday with high clouds, but a cooldown moves in over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 83, with high clouds.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 85.The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, with a chance of evening showers. Some snow may fall in the mountains over 6,000 feet.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.