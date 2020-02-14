Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly warmer temperatures for a few days before they dip once again.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 80, with some cloudy conditions Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be around the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, along with a high of 89 Tuesday. The region will then see temperatures climb to 90 Wednesday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
Family mourning Moreno Valley woman who lost monthslong battle with COVID-19
LA County says Vanessa Bryant lacks basis to sue deputies over crash photos
Asian woman walking in NYC hit with hammer by stranger
Army specialist from Iran becomes US citizen
EXCLUSIVE: Asian father with baby attacked at SF grocery store
Show More
Death penalty reversed for Santa Clarita mom who killed her 4 daughters
Amazon's new IE air hub creating up to 1,000 new jobs
Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility?
Gabriel Fernandez: Family wants mural designed as remembrance to abused children
LA County gas price now highest since November 2019
More TOP STORIES News