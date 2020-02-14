Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly warmer temperatures for a few days before they dip once again.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 80, with some cloudy conditions Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be around the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, along with a high of 89 Tuesday. The region will then see temperatures climb to 90 Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.