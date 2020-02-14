Southern California weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly warmer temperatures for a few days before they dip once again.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 80, with some cloudy conditions Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be around the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, along with a high of 89 Tuesday. The region will then see temperatures climb to 90 Wednesday.
