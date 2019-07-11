SoCal forecast: Warm temps, sunshine expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Early morning fog is expected briefly in Southern California Thursday, but a buildup of high pressure will elevate temperatures, with areas such as the Inland Empire seeing triple digits.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a touch of fog in the morning, but will otherwise see temps in the mid 80s and a slight warmup last through the weekend.Valleys and Inland Empire will be in for a hot day, with sunny conditions and a high of 96 expected. Temps will remain in the high 90s for the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.