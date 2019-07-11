Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm temps, sunshine expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Early morning fog is expected briefly in Southern California Thursday, but a buildup of high pressure will elevate temperatures, with areas such as the Inland Empire seeing triple digits.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a touch of fog in the morning, but will otherwise see temps in the mid 80s and a slight warmup last through the weekend.

Valleys and Inland Empire will be in for a hot day, with sunny conditions and a high of 96 expected. Temps will remain in the high 90s for the rest of the week.

