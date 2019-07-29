SoCal forecast: Warm weather continues Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see a little bit of relief from the heat wave for a few days, with warm but not scorching temperatures over the next few days.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny conditions reaching a high of 85 on Monday. The heat will return for the weekend, hitting 90 by Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 97 on Monday, and staying in the 90s all week.
