Weather

SoCal forecast: Warm weather continues Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see a little bit of relief from the heat wave for a few days, with warm but not scorching temperatures over the next few days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny conditions reaching a high of 85 on Monday. The heat will return for the weekend, hitting 90 by Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 97 on Monday, and staying in the 90s all week.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Garlic Festival Shooting: Police radio broadcasts capture chaotic scene
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
One home damaged amid 154-acre brush fire in Chino Hills
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
Fire destroys home in San Dimas
60 Fwy reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
Slain Granada Hills woman's family pleads for gunman to surrender
More TOP STORIES News