SoCal forecast: Warm weather continues Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see a little bit of relief from the heat wave for a few days, with warm but not scorching temperatures over the next few days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny conditions reaching a high of 85 on Monday. The heat will return for the weekend, hitting 90 by Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will stay hot, with a high of 97 on Monday, and staying in the 90s all week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.