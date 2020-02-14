SoCal forecast: Warmer, dry conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few scattered showers before conditions begin to dry out and warm up on Monday.A trough of low pressure will move out of the region as a high-pressure system starts to build up overnight and into the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 73 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.