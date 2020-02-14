SoCal forecast: Warmer, dry conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few scattered showers before conditions begin to dry out and warm up on Monday.
A trough of low pressure will move out of the region as a high-pressure system starts to build up overnight and into the morning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 73 degrees.
