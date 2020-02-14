Weather

Southern California weather: Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles area will see some clouds and cool temperatures Tuesday, while inland areas of Southern California will see sunshine and hotter conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 76 by the afternoon.


The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 88 degrees with winds blowing through the canyons.

