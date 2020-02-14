Southern California weather: Warmer temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles area will see some clouds and cool temperatures Tuesday, while inland areas of Southern California will see sunshine and hotter conditions.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 76 by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 88 degrees with winds blowing through the canyons.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More