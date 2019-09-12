Weather

SoCal forecast: Warmer temperatures, sunny skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see some warmer temperatures Thursday and throughout the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies with a high of 85 on Thursday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 95 on Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 100.

