SoCal forecast: Warmer temperatures, sunny skies expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see some warmer temperatures Thursday and throughout the rest of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies with a high of 85 on Thursday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 95 on Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures will rise to 100.