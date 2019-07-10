SoCal forecast: Warmer temps begin Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Southern California will start getting warmer on Wednesday and really heat up by the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Wednesday and then temperatures around 81 by afternoon. By the weekend, temps will hit the upper 80s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog, and then a high of 90 on Wednesday - hitting 100 by Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.