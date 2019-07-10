SoCal forecast: Warmer temps begin Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Southern California will start getting warmer on Wednesday and really heat up by the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog Wednesday and then temperatures around 81 by afternoon. By the weekend, temps will hit the upper 80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog, and then a high of 90 on Wednesday - hitting 100 by Saturday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News