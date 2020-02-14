Southern California weather: Wednesday to bring cooler temperatures, morning fog

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures on Wednesday with a return of the morning marine layer.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog with temperatures warming up to about 76 degrees by the afternoon. Conditions will remain similar over the next several days.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see clearer skies with a high of 83. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s over the next several days.
