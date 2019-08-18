SoCal forecast: Weekend brings mild conditions before temps spike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Comfortably warm conditions are on tap for Southern California over the weekend before the heat rolls in during the beginning of the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds Sunday with a high of 82.
A few morning clouds will also roll into the valleys and Inland Empire, with highs around 87.
