Weather

SoCal forecast: Weekend to bring comfortably warm temperatures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will drop by just a few degrees, bringing comfortably warm summer conditions over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds Saturday with a high of 81 and similar conditions on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures around 89 Saturday and Sunday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customs computers back up at LAX, other airports
Suspect sought in shooting death of San Fernando father of 3
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Hossein Nayeri found guilty in OC kidnap-torture case
Funeral for El Paso shooting victim expecting thousands
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
Gunfire erupts at 3rd Street Promenade; suspect in custody
Show More
Recording artist/ producer Teddy Riley honored with Walk of Fame star
LAUSD: Record graduation rate set in 2019, still room to improve
Video: Girls work together to reach window at El Monte burger joint
Woman tied up by armed men in West Covina home invasion
Suspected burglar wears boxers on head during break-in
More TOP STORIES News