SoCal forecast: Weekend to bring comfortably warm temperatures

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southland temperatures will drop by just a few degrees, bringing comfortably warm summer conditions over the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few morning clouds Saturday with a high of 81 and similar conditions on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures around 89 Saturday and Sunday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News