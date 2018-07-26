SoCal heat wave continues Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The triple-digit heat wave continues in Southern California on Thursday, with only just a bit of relief on tap for the weekend.
Residents are advised to take steps to keep cool and keep a close eye on children, pets and the elderly. Here's a list of local cooling centers.
Communities will see scorching temperatures, with Palm Springs hitting 118, the Antelope Valley reaching 110 and parts of the San Fernando Valley hovering around 100.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 91, then stay in the upper 80s through the weekend.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will average a high of 102, with some communities getting over 106. Those areas will see similar conditions Friday.
Beaches will be warm, with a little morning fog and then a high of 82 degrees.
Mountains will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 87.
Deserts will be very hot, with some communities reaching 110, and those regions will stay over 100 degrees well into next week.
