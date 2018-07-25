SoCal heat wave hits its peak Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --This week's heat wave hits its peak Wednesday, with the mercury exceeding triple digits throughout Southern California.
Residents are advised to take steps to keep cool and keep a close eye on children, pets and the elderly. Here's a list of local cooling centers.
Palm Springs could get as hot as 122 degrees, while the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita and Woodland Hills could see 110.
Most of Los Angeles and Orange counties will see an average high of 99, dropping by just a few degrees on Thursday and Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire could see average highs of 105, reaching 110 in some areas. Those conditions are considered unhealthy for air quality in addition to the heat itself.
Beaches will be warm, with 3-6 foot surf and some morning fog, then reaching a high of 85 by the afternoon.
Mountains will be sunny and warm, hitting a high of 89 with a chance of some isolated thunderstorms.
Deserts will be hot, hot, hot and sunny, reaching as high as 110 in many communities and returning to that level on Thursday.
